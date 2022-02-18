Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $52.17

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $52.17 and last traded at $52.53, with a volume of 67824 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.36.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATLKY. Pareto Securities raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 540 to SEK 530 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 465 to SEK 486 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.00.

The firm has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.08 and its 200 day moving average is $64.71.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 30.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco AB will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

