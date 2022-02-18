Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 458,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 79,762 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.70% of Axon Enterprise worth $80,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 20.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.3% during the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 7,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 73.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 5,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $132.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.46 and its 200-day moving average is $166.11. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.09 and a 52-week high of $209.00.

In related news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski bought 591 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $175.45 per share, for a total transaction of $103,690.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Adriane M. Brown bought 500 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.11 per share, with a total value of $71,055.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 72,775 shares of company stock worth $10,362,476 and sold 87,771 shares worth $15,603,466. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.