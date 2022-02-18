Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Short Interest Update

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the January 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 232,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Shares of NYSE AZRE opened at $16.21 on Friday. Azure Power Global has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $33.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $59.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.70 million. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Azure Power Global will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

AZRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Azure Power Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 24.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 29.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 40,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 17.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,178 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.