Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Short Interest Update

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the January 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 232,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.
Shares of NYSE AZRE opened at $16.21 on Friday. Azure Power Global has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $33.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $59.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.70 million. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Azure Power Global will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 24.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 29.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 40,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 17.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,178 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter.
Azure Power Global Company Profile
Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.
