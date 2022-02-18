B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 347,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,542 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.26% of B. Riley Financial worth $20,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 1,434.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 34,281 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the second quarter valued at about $10,097,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 55.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 16.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,449,000 after purchasing an additional 143,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RILY opened at $64.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.53. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.11 and a 52-week high of $91.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

In other B. Riley Financial news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 207,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $1,734,027.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.17 per share, for a total transaction of $129,442.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 961,660 shares of company stock worth $8,060,124. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

