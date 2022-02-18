Balyasny Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) by 182.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,799 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TuSimple were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in TuSimple by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors own 33.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSP opened at $15.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day moving average is $33.95. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). TuSimple had a negative net margin of 13,172.03% and a negative return on equity of 152.46%. The business had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. Research analysts expect that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TuSimple from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on TuSimple from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on TuSimple from $54.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on TuSimple in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.10 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on TuSimple from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.49.

In other news, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $43,361.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Cheng Lu sold 8,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $289,113.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,631 shares of company stock worth $676,065 over the last ninety days.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

