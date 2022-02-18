Balyasny Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 175.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,640 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 3,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $52.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.15. WSFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $56.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.14 and a 200 day moving average of $50.43.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.20 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 42.29%. WSFS Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 9.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WSFS shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $76,342.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 18,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total value of $977,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,855 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,976 in the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.