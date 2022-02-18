Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 274.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,429 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of OraSure Technologies worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 20.0% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 12,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 5.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,879,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,568,000 after purchasing an additional 154,912 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 10.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 795,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 76,400 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the third quarter worth about $993,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,915,000 after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on OSUR. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

OSUR stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.73 million, a P/E ratio of -55.20 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $13.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.98.

OraSure Technologies Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.