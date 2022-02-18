Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 133.9% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 160.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 639.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRSP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $148.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.53.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $58.61 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $55.35 and a 52-week high of $169.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 2.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 41.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 million. Equities research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

