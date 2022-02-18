Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.61

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.61 and traded as high as C$5.15. Baytex Energy shares last traded at C$5.04, with a volume of 3,571,157 shares traded.

BTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.29, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

