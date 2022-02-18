Benchmark Protocol Price Down 34.4% Over Last 7 Days (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded down 34.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Benchmark Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.42 or 0.00003541 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Benchmark Protocol has a market capitalization of $496,446.28 and $2,656.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Benchmark Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003996 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00038032 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00107614 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Profile

Benchmark Protocol (CRYPTO:MARK) is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 2,014,423 coins and its circulating supply is 349,962 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Benchmark Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benchmark Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Benchmark Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Benchmark Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Benchmark Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.