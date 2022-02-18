Berenberg Bank Raises Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Price Target to GBX 640

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 600 ($8.12) to GBX 640 ($8.66) in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.07% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($8.25) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.98) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.71) to GBX 600 ($8.12) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 594.14 ($8.04).

LON:STAN opened at GBX 566 ($7.66) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 495.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 465.69. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of GBX 406.20 ($5.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 573.60 ($7.76). The stock has a market cap of £17.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

