BidiPass Trading 5.1% Lower This Week (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. BidiPass has a total market capitalization of $146,577.81

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BidiPass Profile

BDP is a coin. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

