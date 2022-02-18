Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $43.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $105.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BILI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.54.

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $36.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $151.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.64.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($3.36). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bilibili will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 560.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

