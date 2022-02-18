Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical to post earnings of ($2.07) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $140.94 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $62.57 and a 12 month high of $151.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.62 and its 200 day moving average is $127.64.

Several analysts have issued reports on BHVN shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.55.

In related news, Director Declan Doogan sold 24,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.80, for a total transaction of $2,766,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO George C. Clark sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $1,096,968.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 104,734 shares of company stock worth $11,502,028 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $462,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $640,000. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

