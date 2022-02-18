Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the January 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

NASDAQ BMEA opened at $6.60 on Friday. Biomea Fusion has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.21.

In other Biomea Fusion news, CFO Franco Valle bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $86,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Biomea Fusion during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 27.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 3.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Biomea Fusion during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMEA. Oppenheimer began coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Biomea Fusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

