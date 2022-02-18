Bitcoin Private Hits Market Capitalization of $8.57 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 18th. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $8.57 million and $45.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for about $1.79 or 0.00004488 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.91 or 0.00273016 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00077133 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00092362 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000122 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000352 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

