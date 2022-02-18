BitcoinZ Hits Market Cap of $6.01 Million (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $6.01 million and $410,509.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.01 or 0.00282691 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00077769 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00094883 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004504 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000402 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 10,869,577,391 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

