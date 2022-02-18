Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Short Interest Down 17.0% in January

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the January 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 288,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,236,000 after purchasing an additional 54,122 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 140,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after purchasing an additional 12,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth about $10,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $64.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6,397.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.75 and a 200 day moving average of $72.99. Blackbaud has a 1-year low of $61.20 and a 1-year high of $86.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

