Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Stake Decreased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lessened its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $7,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 174.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 510,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after buying an additional 324,441 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,088,868,000 after purchasing an additional 312,160 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $35,099,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $25,412,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 117.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 209,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,222,000 after purchasing an additional 113,360 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.27.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $122.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.97 and a 12-month high of $128.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 123.66%.

In related news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $4,088,164.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington.

