Brokerages Anticipate GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Equities analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) will announce sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the highest is $1.07 billion. GFL Environmental posted sales of $937.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full-year sales of $4.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $4.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GFL Environmental.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.32.

Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $28.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $43.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -1.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,020,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,001 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 46,179 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,391,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 240,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,094,000 after purchasing an additional 65,936 shares during the last quarter. 59.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GFL Environmental (GFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.