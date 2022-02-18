California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,375 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of CF Industries worth $20,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF stock opened at $76.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.81. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $77.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.95.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

CF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.04.

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,642,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,348 shares of company stock worth $5,283,810. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

