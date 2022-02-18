California State Teachers Retirement System Has $20.54 Million Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Steel Dynamics worth $20,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 11,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 5.7% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 97.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 6.9% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $63.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.83. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STLD. Wolfe Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

