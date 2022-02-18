California State Teachers Retirement System Has $20 Million Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $20,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHRW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth $61,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 213.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total transaction of $1,659,432.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,135 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,052. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHRW has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $90.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.67 and a 52-week high of $112.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.74.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

