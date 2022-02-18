Callinex Mines (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Trading Down 1.6%

Callinex Mines Inc (OTCMKTS:CLLXF)’s stock price fell 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.05. 15,109 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 10,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.30.

Callinex Mines Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLLXF)

Callinex Mines, Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It acquires, explores, develops, and evaluates zinc deposits. The firm’s portfolio includes Nash Creek and Superjack projects in the Bathurst Mining District; Pine Bay and Flin Flon projects in the Flin Flon Mining District; and Point Leamington project in the Buchans Mining District.

