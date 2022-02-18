Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.41. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $17.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Calumet Specialty Products Partners worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 32.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

