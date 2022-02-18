Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.41. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $17.43.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile
Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.
