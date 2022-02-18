Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to post earnings of C$3.53 per share for the quarter.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$3.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.54 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.04 billion.

CM opened at C$160.78 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$114.27 and a one year high of C$167.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$155.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$149.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$72.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.46. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 24th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 46.23%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CM shares. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$167.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$148.51 to C$160.31 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$162.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$166.42.

In other news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.70, for a total transaction of C$748,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$364,369.80. Also, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio sold 10,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.53, for a total transaction of C$1,552,301.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,339 shares in the company, valued at C$614,098.67. Insiders sold a total of 65,515 shares of company stock worth $9,580,492 over the last quarter.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

