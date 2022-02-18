Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$37.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CU shares. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

TSE CU opened at C$35.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Canadian Utilities has a 1 year low of C$29.96 and a 1 year high of C$37.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.44 billion and a PE ratio of 37.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$35.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.444 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. This is a positive change from Canadian Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Canadian Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 186.48%.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

