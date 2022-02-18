Capital World Investors Increases Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,162 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 1.20% of John Bean Technologies worth $53,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JBT. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 31,823.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 301,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,026,000 after buying an additional 300,731 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $44,247.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total transaction of $73,295.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,077 shares of company stock valued at $162,102. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Shares of JBT opened at $132.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.12. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $122.08 and a 12-month high of $177.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This is a positive change from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

