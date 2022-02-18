Capital World Investors Purchases 5,280 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 936,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 0.16% of Amphenol worth $68,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 798.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

In other news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $44,576,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APH. Cowen lowered Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.78.

Shares of APH stock opened at $75.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $58.58 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The company has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.91.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.