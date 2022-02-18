Capital World Investors Purchases New Stake in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,669,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,893,000. Capital World Investors owned approximately 2.82% of ThredUp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the third quarter worth $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the third quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 364.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the third quarter worth $124,000. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 48,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $907,303.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $191,118.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,062,422 in the last quarter.

Shares of TDUP opened at $8.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ThredUp Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $31.86.

TDUP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of ThredUp from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ThredUp from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ThredUp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.42.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

