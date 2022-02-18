Capital World Investors Reduces Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Capital World Investors lowered its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,185,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,150,734 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.56% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $60,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 725,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.9% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEVA. Raymond James downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Argus downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

In other news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $37,490.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $55,356.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.