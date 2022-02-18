Castle Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last week, Castle has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Castle coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Castle has a market capitalization of $13,436.34 and $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.07 or 0.00262307 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015138 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005137 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000908 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00020866 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

