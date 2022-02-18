CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $181.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) to report sales of $181.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $180.00 million to $182.83 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will report full year sales of $683.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $681.20 million to $684.03 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $760.60 million, with estimates ranging from $758.80 million to $763.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CCC Intelligent Solutions.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.
Shares of NYSE CCCS opened at $10.19 on Friday. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.08.
CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile
Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.
