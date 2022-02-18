CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $181.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) to report sales of $181.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $180.00 million to $182.83 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will report full year sales of $683.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $681.20 million to $684.03 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $760.60 million, with estimates ranging from $758.80 million to $763.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CCC Intelligent Solutions.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 29,971.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 11,403 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCCS opened at $10.19 on Friday. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.08.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

