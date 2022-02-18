Cedar Fair (FUN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE: FUN) in the last few weeks:

2/17/2022 – Cedar Fair had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $57.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Cedar Fair had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $78.00 to $84.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Cedar Fair had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Cedar Fair had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $56.00 to $67.00.

2/17/2022 – Cedar Fair had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $68.00 to $76.00.

2/10/2022 – Cedar Fair is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2022 – Cedar Fair was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cedar Fair, L.P. and its affiliated companies own and operate five amusement parks: Cedar Point, Knott’s Berry Farm, Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, and Worlds of Fun/Oceans of Fun. The parks are family-oriented, with recreational facilities for people of all ages, and provide clean and attractive environments with exciting rides and entertainment. The company also owns and operates four hotel facilities. Cedar Point also owns and operates the Cedar Point Marina, one of the largest full-service marinas on the Great Lakes. “

FUN stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 808,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,517. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -64.73 and a beta of 2.07. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 12 month low of $39.15 and a 12 month high of $62.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.27 and its 200-day moving average is $47.84.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $350.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.67 million. The company’s revenue was up 935.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.88) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter worth $27,594,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,596,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,421,000 after buying an additional 1,526,914 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,385,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,950,000 after buying an additional 449,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 751,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,702,000 after buying an additional 84,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

