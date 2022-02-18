Centerra Gold (CG) to Release Earnings on Friday

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect Centerra Gold to post earnings of C$0.17 per share for the quarter.

Centerra Gold stock opened at C$11.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$8.21 and a twelve month high of C$14.73.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Cormark lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.77.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

