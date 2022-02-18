China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,500 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the January 15th total of 81,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of China Zenix Auto International stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. China Zenix Auto International has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.77.
China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.58 million during the quarter. China Zenix Auto International had a negative net margin of 41.87% and a negative return on equity of 40.07%.
China Zenix Auto International Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of steel wheels for commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: PRC Aftermarket Sales, PRC OEM Sales, and International Sales. The PRC Aftermarket Sales segment produces and sells steel and aluminum wheels to distributors.
