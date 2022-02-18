Christopher C. Womack Sells 4,746 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $308,822.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.77. 9,113,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,054,927. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.16. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $56.69 and a 1-year high of $69.76. The firm has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 195,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 21,921 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Southern by 61.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 83,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 31,817 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Southern by 5.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 189,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,437,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 13.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,024,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,017,000 after acquiring an additional 124,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,090,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,541,000 after acquiring an additional 110,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

