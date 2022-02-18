Cinemark (CNK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cinemark stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.37. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $26.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.70.

In related news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $145,542.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Cinemark during the third quarter valued at $195,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Cinemark by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cinemark by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Cinemark by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

