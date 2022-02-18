City Office REIT (CIO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CIO opened at $18.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.55. City Office REIT has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $21.70. The stock has a market cap of $789.63 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.60.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently 78.43%.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, City Office REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.
City Office REIT Company Profile
City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
