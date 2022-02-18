City Office REIT (CIO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CIO opened at $18.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.55. City Office REIT has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $21.70. The stock has a market cap of $789.63 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in City Office REIT by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 500,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 199,688 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 310,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,117,000 after buying an additional 103,656 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,870,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 30,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 244.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 51,056 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, City Office REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

