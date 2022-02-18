CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli Purchases 3,357 Shares

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli bought 3,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $37,531.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CLSK traded down $1.35 on Friday, hitting $8.93. 3,660,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,665,450. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.06. CleanSpark, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $37.72. The firm has a market cap of $370.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.55 and a beta of 5.09.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). CleanSpark had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

CLSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on CleanSpark from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in CleanSpark by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 5,193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc is a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company that is focused on solving modern energy challenges. It provides advanced energy software and control technology that allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. The company operates through the following business segments: Energy, Digital Currency Mining, and Other business activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.