Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) CFO Purchases $28,660.00 in Stock

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) CFO Michael John Murphy bought 1,000 shares of Clearwater Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $28,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CLW traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $29.71. 181,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $495.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 1.20. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $44.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.16.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. Clearwater Paper had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

CLW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 5.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,620,000 after acquiring an additional 34,949 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after buying an additional 8,064 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 32,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 550,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,944,000 after buying an additional 26,698 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

