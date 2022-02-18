CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) Short Interest Update

CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the January 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CLHI opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.21. CLST has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.55.

CLST Company Profile

CLST Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and trade of electronic parts and equipment. The company was founded on April 1, 1993 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

