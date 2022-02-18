Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) Short Interest Update

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 269,800 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the January 15th total of 325,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 666,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NASDAQ:CCNC opened at $1.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.32. Code Chain New Continent has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $9.09.
Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Code Chain New Continent had a negative net margin of 168.96% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter.
Code Chain New Continent Company Profile
Code Chain New Continent Ltd. engages in the trading services. The company operates its business into two segments. Coal wholesales and Mobile gaming development. Coal wholesale segment engages in sale of coke, steels, construction materials, mechanical equipment and steel scrap. Mobile game development provides gaming development and electronic token services.
