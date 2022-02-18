Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) Short Interest Update

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 269,800 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the January 15th total of 325,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 666,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:CCNC opened at $1.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.32. Code Chain New Continent has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $9.09.

Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Code Chain New Continent had a negative net margin of 168.96% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Code Chain New Continent by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Code Chain New Continent by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 14,367 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Code Chain New Continent in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Code Chain New Continent by 650.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 122,910 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Code Chain New Continent in the second quarter valued at $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Code Chain New Continent Company Profile

Code Chain New Continent Ltd. engages in the trading services. The company operates its business into two segments. Coal wholesales and Mobile gaming development. Coal wholesale segment engages in sale of coke, steels, construction materials, mechanical equipment and steel scrap. Mobile game development provides gaming development and electronic token services.

