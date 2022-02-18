Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.55

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.45, with a volume of 65572 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from €7.10 ($8.07) to €7.40 ($8.41) in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from €7.00 ($7.95) to €10.00 ($11.36) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €9.00 ($10.23) price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.32.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Commerzbank during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Commerzbank by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 21,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Commerzbank by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,348,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 350,566 shares during the last quarter.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

