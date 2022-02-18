Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CFO Sells $14,616.94 in Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CFO Brian Carolan sold 221 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $14,616.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CVLT stock traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.88. The company had a trading volume of 303,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,049. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.88 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.05, a PEG ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.57 and its 200 day moving average is $70.82.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair cut Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

