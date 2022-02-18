Comparing Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) & New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB)

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) and New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.4% of Affinity Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of New York Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Affinity Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of New York Community Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Affinity Bancshares and New York Community Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affinity Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A New York Community Bancorp 0 4 2 0 2.33

New York Community Bancorp has a consensus price target of $13.80, suggesting a potential upside of 19.14%. Given New York Community Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe New York Community Bancorp is more favorable than Affinity Bancshares.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Affinity Bancshares and New York Community Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affinity Bancshares $32.79 million 3.29 $3.09 million N/A N/A New York Community Bancorp $1.75 billion 3.08 $596.00 million $1.19 9.73

New York Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Affinity Bancshares.

Volatility & Risk

Affinity Bancshares has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New York Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Affinity Bancshares and New York Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affinity Bancshares 21.51% 7.10% 0.95% New York Community Bancorp 34.08% 9.62% 1.06%

Summary

New York Community Bancorp beats Affinity Bancshares on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Affinity Bancshares

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans. In addition, the company invests in U.S. treasury securities; securities issued by the U.S. government and its agencies, or government sponsored enterprises, including mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations; corporate and municipal bonds; certificates of deposit in other financial institutions; and federal and money market funds. It operates a main and branch office in Covington, Georgia; a branch office in Atlanta, Georgia; and a commercial loan production office in Alpharetta, Georgia; as well as an out of an office in Monroe, Georgia. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Covington, Georgia.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

