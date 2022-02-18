ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Director Piotr Szulczewski Sells 56,091 Shares

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Director Piotr Szulczewski sold 56,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $134,618.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Piotr Szulczewski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ContextLogic alerts:

On Tuesday, January 18th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 54,094 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $132,530.30.

On Friday, December 17th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 77,886 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $233,658.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WISH traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.17. 37,059,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,557,449. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61. ContextLogic Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $22.94.

WISH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.