ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) VP Sells $158,774.40 in Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) VP Pai Liu sold 66,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $158,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Pai Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Pai Liu sold 2,084 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $5,105.80.

On Friday, December 17th, Pai Liu sold 44,772 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $146,404.44.

On Monday, December 6th, Pai Liu sold 42,150 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total transaction of $145,839.00.

NASDAQ:WISH traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,059,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,557,449. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61. ContextLogic Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $22.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.87.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 1,217.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 6,252,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778,048 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 545.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453,633 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 201.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,010,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,551 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 671.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,290,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,182 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 162.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,918 shares during the period. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WISH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group downgraded ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ContextLogic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

