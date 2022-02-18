COTI Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $29.29 Million (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 18th. COTI has a total market capitalization of $259.04 million and $29.29 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, COTI has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. One COTI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000617 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get COTI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00044525 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,769.65 or 0.06914327 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,011.72 or 0.99887631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00049072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00051995 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003147 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,141,495 coins. COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . COTI’s official website is coti.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COTI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.