Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,280 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Sonic Automotive worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSE SAH opened at $52.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 2.36. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.81. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.73%.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

